Four Buy-Rated Software Stocks You Can Invest In This Month

August

17. 2021 Read for 7 minutes

This story originally appeared on StockNews

Due to rapid spread of COVID-19 Delta, it is possible that remote work culture will continue. This is partly because of the need to reintroduce pandemic restrictions in certain countries and locations. These factors, along with ongoing digital transformations in many industries, will drive demand for software solutions. We believe that the price of prominent software stocks Adobe, Constellation Software, NICE Ltd., NICE Inc., and PTC Inc. could keep rising. Let’s have a look at some of these stocks. Continue reading.

- Advertisement -

Due to the rise in digital solutions demand by almost every industry, the software industry was one of the largest beneficiaries of COVID-19. Due to its wide applications within core industries, the artificial intelligence market (AI) is also growing. The International Data Corp. (IDC) predicts that AI spending will rise 15.2% annually in 2021. IDC analysts expect that growth will remain strong in the years ahead.

Many countries have reintroduced travel and social restrictions as a result of rising COVID-19 case numbers. Remote working is expected to continue at the very least for the next several months. The software industry will also benefit from the digital transformation occurring in nearly every sector.

We believe fundamentally sound stocks Adobe Inc., Constellation Software Inc., NICE Ltd. ADR(NICE) and PTC Inc.

Check out the Software Industry Report 2021 by clicking here

- Advertisement -

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

ADBE, a San Jose-based software company, is well-known. It operates in three distinct segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience and Publishing. It offers services and products for managing, monitoring, optimizing and engaging in compelling content and experiences.

ADBE has announced its next generation of the Real-time Customer Data Platform, (CDP) on April 27th. This is the first enterprise application architecture that was built entirely from scratch for data-driven customer engagement and acquisition. It plans to work with brands in order to provide relevant, respectful, and responsive experiences using first-party data.

ADBE saw its revenue rise 22.6% to $3.84 Billion in the fiscal second quarter ended June 4, from $2.39 billion a year ago. The gross profit was $3.39 Billion, an increase of 25% over the previous year. Its operating profit increased 38.4% to $1.41billion, compared with its value a year ago. The balance of cash and cash equivalents rose by 39.6% over the previous-year quarter, to $4.25 Billion.

The consensus revenue estimate of $4.04Billion for the fiscal third quarter, which will end in November 2021, indicates an 18.1% rise year-over-year. The Street predicts that the company’s earnings per share will rise by 9.6% over the previous-year quarter and reach $3.08 for the following quarter. ADBE’s earnings surprises history is impressive. It beat consensus estimates for EPS in all four of its trailing quarters.

- Advertisement -

ADBE has gained 27.8% in the last six months, closing yesterday’s trading session with $636.94. Over the last year, ADBE has experienced a 41.6% increase.

The strong foundations of ADBE are evident in the company’s POWR Ratings. ADBE’s overall rating is B, which means that it qualifies as Buy under our POWR Ratings. Each factor is weighted at the optimal level to calculate the POWR Ratings.

ADBE is rated A for quality and B for stability and sentiment. ADBE ranks #20 among the 145 stocks within the Software-Application industry.

You can view more ADBE ratings on Growth, Value and Momentum by clicking here

Constellation Software Inc. (CNSWF)

CNSWF and its affiliates acquire, build, and manage vertical market software companies in the United States and Canada. Toronto is the headquarters of this company.

CNSWF and Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) announced a deal to buy its collection and recovery company on June 7. The agreement will enhance the company’s portfolio and enable it to grow by leveraging FICO’s expertise.

CNSWF saw its revenues rise 35.5% to $1.25 Billion in the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, from $1.16 billion a year ago. The EPS increased 6.7% to $4.16 from the year before. Over this time, the company’s cash-and-cash equivalents balance increased 45.5% over its prior year quarter to $851 millions.

The consensus revenue estimate of $1.33Billion for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2021 indicates an improvement of 32.5% over last year. Analysts expect that the company will generate $1.40billion in its next quarter. This is a 28.7% increase year-over-year.

CNSWF’s past year has seen a 42.9% increase to end yesterday’s trading session valued at $1,640.37. Year-to-date, the stock gained 25.9%.

According to our proprietary rating system, the company is rated overall as B. This means that it’s a Buy. CNSWF also has A for stability and B quality. It ranks #25 within the Software-Application industry.

We have also rated CNSWF based on what we said above.

NICE Ltd. ADR

NICE offers enterprise software solutions around the world. NICE also offers AI-driven, smarter, more agile processes and solutions for customer experience management. NICE is located in Ra’anana in Israel and operates two distinct segments.

NICE’s CXone SmartAssist was launched by Amelia on August 4. It is the leading conversational AI platform for customer service and improves customer experiences (CX). This AI is the first in the industry and the only AI specifically designed to comprehend the intricacies behind customer engagement.

NICE saw its total revenue rise 16% to $456.03million in the fiscal second quarter ended June 30,. The company’s gross profit increased 18.7% to $305.52million, compared with the previous year. NICE reported an operating income of $63.98million, which is a 14 percent increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings per share increased by 14.6% to $1.57.

NICE revenues are expected to increase 13% over the previous year to $465.86million in the current quarter ending September 2021. According to consensus estimates, the current quarter’s EPS will show a 12.3% increase in year-over-year at $1.58. NICE shares have grown by 21.2% and 4.6% respectively over the last year.

NICE’s overall rating of B is no surprise. This equates with Buy under our POWR Ratings. NICE has also been awarded a B-grade for Quality and Stability. It is also ranked 16 in the Software-Application industry.

Click here to see more POWR ratings for Value, Growth, Momentum and Sentiment.

PTC Inc.

PTC is an international company that provides computer software and other services. The company offers computer-aided designing (CAD), product lifecycle management, (PLM) and service lifecycle management solutions to help manufacturers create, manage, and support products. PTC’s headquarters are located in Needham (Mass.

PTC’s new Vuforia Instruct(tm), which was released on May 27, is designed to simplify the creation of 3D CAD work instructions. The enhancement will allow industrial companies to improve productivity, quality and decrease unplanned downtime. The Vuforia Enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) Suite offering by PTC is anticipated to be highly sought after.

PTC saw its total revenue rise 23.9% to $435.67million in the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, compared with the previous year. Operating income increased 16.1% year-over year to $73.58million, and net income rose 47.7% to $51.20million. The company’s earnings per share grew 43.3% to $0.43 year-over-year.

Analysts predict that PTC will see its revenues rise 20.4% to $1.76 Billion in 2019, compared to the previous year. The consensus estimate of EPS for this year is $3.53. This represents a 37.4% increase over the previous year. In each quarter, PTC’s estimates of EPS exceeded those made by the Street. PTC shares have gained 49.9% in the last year, and 10.4% over the year.

PTC’s overall rating of B is not surprising. This means that the stock has been rated Buy by our POWR Ratings. Stock also holds a B-grade for Quality and Sentiment. It ranks #24 within the Software – Application industry.

Click here to see more PTC ratings on Growth, Value and Stability.

Check out the Software Industry Report 2021 by clicking here

ADBE shares traded at $635.01 per Share on Tuesday afternoon. This was a decrease of $1.93 or -0.30%. ADBE shares have risen 26.97% year-to-date compared to a 19.54% increase in benchmark S&P 500 over the same time period.

Subhasree Kara is the author

Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics.

More…

The post4 Buy-Rated Software Stocks to Invest in This MonthThis article was first published onStockNews.com



Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021 21:09.03 +0000