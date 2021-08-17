Freeview shares updates with thousands of left-without access Weeks of TV Channels

Freeview shared an update to assist the many homes without television access, which includes the BBC, ITV and Channel 4. A major fire broke out at the transmitter Bilsdale, on the North York Moors, causing widespread disruption to homes in North Yorkshire, Teesside, and County Durham.

The mast stands at 314m (1,030ft). On August 10, a huge fire engulfed it, causing Freeview TV channels and DAB/FM radio signals to disappear from the airwaves. Many thousands of people are now without television or radio access from BBC and terrestrial channels such as ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky Arts and Dave. - Advertisement - Freeview confirmed one week later that firefighters were able to reach the Bilsdale mast base. The broadcaster said that the Fire Service was now able to reach the Bilsdale mast’s base for the first-time since the fire. The process for assessing the mast’s condition can now begin. We have no information at the moment and will keep you updated as soon as possible. Freeview plans to resume normal service on August 28th, 2021. A temporary measure will be taken at Bilsdale. A permanent solution might take longer due to the complexity of the transmitter. It took a week for the fire department to reach the transmitter’s base, indicating the extent of the destruction caused by the fire.

To restore radio and television to as many people possible, an interim transmitter has been installed near the Bilsdale location. This temporary solution is not as large as the 300-metre original transmitter and leaves some areas without coverage. Freeview confirmed that the Eston Nab transmitter is being upgraded to improve coverage. This will allow for greater coverage in areas such as Darlington and Richmond, Barnard Castle, among other places. This should be completed by August 20, if all goes well. - Advertisement - Importantly, people who live in the Eston Nab area might not be able to view live TV. Freeview advises that you may need to retune to get service back to your set top box. Freeview advised that this is not something we recommend unless you feel confident following the video instructions. Please note that if you lose some channels you will need to tune again once the temporary Bilsdale mast is online.

Freeview offers a variety of tutorials to help you automatically tune your Smart TV, set-top box or Smart TV. Many channels that are broadcast on Freeview can also be accessed online via services such as Freeview Play and BBC iPlayer. All these apps will be available to you if you tune in to Freeview via a Smart TV. You can also watch Freeview on your smartphone or tablet via the companion app, available for iOS and Android.

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 10:21:52 +0000