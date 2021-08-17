GAME PS5 restock TOMORROW: Start time for next PlayStation 5 console stock drop

New bundles are going live this week for console hunters who have missed out on the most recent PS5 GAME stock drops.

According to reports coming out of stock tracker accounts, GAME will soon begin accepting orders for the PS5 again.

- Advertisement -

The reliable @PS5StockAlertUK twitter account has announced that pre-orders will soon be available for the new PS5GAME restock.

According to what we have seen so far, there will be a stock-take for PlayStation 5 within the next 24 hours.

According to the latest information, GAME is expected to begin retaking orders on August 19 for the PS5.

According to reports, the PS5 restock will begin between 8:30am BST & 12pm BST. The bundle page will go live sometime during that time.

- Advertisement -

This information has one drawback: we do not know the stock availability. There have been many past events that included thousands of consoles, but it’s impossible to predict how much stock this week will hold.