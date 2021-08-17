GAME PS5 stock restock TOMORROW: Time for the next 5 console stock drops

New bundles are going live this week for console hunters who have missed out on the most recent PS5 GAME stock drops.
According to reports coming out of stock tracker accounts, GAME will soon begin accepting orders for the PS5 again.
The reliable @PS5StockAlertUK twitter account has announced that pre-orders will soon be available for the new PS5GAME restock.
According to what we have seen so far, there will be a stock-take for PlayStation 5 within the next 24 hours.
According to the latest information, GAME is expected to begin retaking orders on August 19 for the PS5.
According to reports, the PS5 restock will begin between 8:30AM and 12PM BST. The bundle page will go live sometime during that time.
This information has one drawback: we do not know the stock availability. There have been many past events that included thousands of consoles, but it’s impossible to predict how much stock this week will hold.
PS5 Stock Twitter Account posted: “GAME’s PlayStation 5 Drop is Expected to Take Place Thursday, 19th August (9-11:30am). The stock count is not known at this time.
These are also the predictions for PS5 Stock UK’s restocks in this month.
- AO: 17th-20th of August (11am-2pm).
- GAME: 17-18 August (9-11:30am)
- Smyths Toys: 17th-20th Aug (9am-2pm).
- Very: From 17th to 19th August 9-11.30am
There are other possibilities:
- ASDA (8:00-9:00am).
- John Lewis (9:00 – 09:30 AM)
- ShopTo at any time
- Studio (7am-1pm)
GAMEGAME, a UK retailer offering the best stock updates for PS5 consoles, is GAME. Console hunters are advised to use Guest Checkout to make a purchase. This option is more likely to work than the other options. On August 19, the next PS5 stock will be available.
In 2021, demand for PS5 consoles is high. Retailers are unable to meet this demand.
Stocks of the next-generation are often sold out in hours after being announced, so many people still have to wait for one.
The company sold 10,000,000 units worldwide, reaching the milestone on July 18th.
Although it is not clear how many more stocks will come to the UK, there are good chances that they will in the future.
Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 02:35:52 +0000