Games with Gold September news after Microsoft unveils Xbox Game Pass plans

Microsoft has confirmed its plans to add six new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service before making any announcements regarding Games with Gold in September.

According to reports, the tech company was considering discontinuing Xbox Live Gold and leaving Game Pass as the main product.

But, there is no confirmation from the government. It seems that Games with Gold will soon be announced for September 2021.

Microsoft shares Games with Gold lists near the end of every month. This makes August 30 an ideal date to announce the new information.

This means that the next game will not be announced this week and fans have to wait a while before they find out about Darksiders 3.