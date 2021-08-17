Quantcast
Google Pixel 5a launches today New phone – First glimpse Before the official unveiling

By Newslanes Media
Must read

Google Pixel 5a launches today New phone - First glimpse Before the official unveiling

It’s the exact same 5G chip as the Pixel 5 last year, which was called a smartphone for “economic downturn”.

This device was launched in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. It chose to be affordable than make a big leap in terms of design or specs.

The Pixel 5a could also have 6GB RAM, and a massive 4680mAh battery.

It is the largest ever battery for a Pixel phone, surpassing the 3,800mAh power pack in the Pixel 4a 5.

It looks like the Pixel 5a will be water and dust-resistant IP67 and have a 3.5mm headphone socket.

The Pixel 5a will be less expensive than the Pixel 5a in terms of price.

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021 12:24.53 +0000

