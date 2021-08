Dead by Daylight has announced that Hellraiser, the evil online horror video game, will soon be available to play. The tweet below contains a short teaser video and not much else. According to the team, more information about Hellraiser’s arrival in Dead by Daylight and other details will soon be made available. You can now purchase the survival horror online game on both Nintendo Switch eShop or at your local retailer.

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 18:36.32 +0000