If you make a decision to delete WhatsApp, your account will remain BLOCKED permanently This app can be used

WhatsApp is warning users against using an unofficial version to access some new features. WhatsApp has a lot of great features. It uses end-to-end encryption by default to protect your messages from prying eyes. However, the app also includes useful features such as voice memos, video calls, and voice memos. But it still lacks some of the more advanced features that you will find on other services.

Unofficial WhatsApp versions have been created by a variety of developers to make up for the shortfall. These chat apps allow you to import your contacts and chats into them, which unlocks additional functionality while keeping your chat history intact. This is much better than switching to Telegram or another service like WhatsApp, as they might not be used the same way.

WhatsApp Plus, an unofficial messaging app that adds additional features to Facebook’s messaging app, is WhatsApp Plus.

This app allows WhatsApp users the ability to set up text messaging and to create auto-replies. You can also send multiple photos at once, schedule messages, or turn off blue-tick read receipts. It is possible to check if your recipients read your messages.

These extra features may sound appealing, but they are really too risky.

