IND vs ENG 2020: Shane Warne slams England’s “horrific” “Tactics” that caused them to lose the Lord’s test

Cricket legend Shane Warne slammed Joe Root’s tactics on the fifth morning of the India-England second Test at Lord’s, calling it “horrific”. Former Australian spinner, Warne believes England became “a little too emotional,” and that it cost them the match.

India led by only 182 runs in morning session. India was eight wickets behind. Joe Root decided to go for the win and brought Mark Wood in the attack. He set the fielders at the boundary trying to get the Indian tail out.

According to Shane Warne, the tactics were retaliatory and were in response to Jasprit Bumrah‘s barrage of short balls to James Anderson on Day Three. England played into India’s hands as Bumrah and Mohammed Shami withstood the phase with a match-defining unbeaten 89-run ninth-wicket stand.

Shane Warne explained to SEN that they were standing around scratching their heads and asking, “What went wrong?” He said it was horrible tactics.

They had six to seven fielders at the fence. “The bowler stands at the top and looks around. He is asking himself, “How do I get these guys out?” In the end, India was the victor.

Shane Warne vented his frustrations on Twitter during the day.

Terrible tactics by Eng. The bowlers should say “No, I don’t want 5/6 fielders at the fence” – how can I get the skipper out? Eng will go for these runs? Eng was not interested in the chase when NZ scored 270 runs from 75 overs. India win or draw for me @SkyCricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne)August 16, 2021

It was a great test match at Lords. India showed great character and pitch. They lost the toss and were sent back. Today, everyone thinks that Pant & Eng won! India was determined and deserved to win. India should now be up 2-0. Test cricket Test cricket! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne)August 16, 2021

David Lloyd shares Shane Warne’s view on England

David Lloyd, a former England cricketer and coach who is also a noted commentator agreed with Shane Warne. He felt England was more concerned with getting revenge on Jasprit Bangurah than they were about getting him out.

“England seemed to be intent on getting Jasprit Bumrah out, rather than trying to knock him off (Lumps Off),” said David Lloyd. “It looked like England lost the plot,” David Lloyd said in response to Shane Warne’s comments.

Jasprit Shami (34*), and Mohammed Shami (55.6*) both recorded their highest Test cricket scores. The duo benefited from the confidence they gained by playing with the bat and were able to knock out both England openers within the second two innings. Bumrah was successful with three wickets, with the help of Mohammed Siraj (43/22) and Ishant Singh (2/13) to complete a historic 151 run victory for India. This gave them a lead of 1-0 in the series.