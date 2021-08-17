Quantcast
Jacqui Purvis, a wild and mysterious newcomer makes it flirty Home and Away:

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Jacqui Purvis, a wild and mysterious newcomer to Home and Away makes her flirty debut as she dances on the top of a bar in a new promo

D. Lawrance and AlishaBuaya for The Daily Mail Australia

Published by Last Updated:

Jacqui Purvis will make waves during her Home and Away debut.

Felicity Newman, the newcomer to Channel Seven’s soap, was seen smoldering in an Instagram teaser.

The blonde bombshell is described as mysterious and wild. She flirts with Tane Parata in a bar while being portrayed by Ethan Browne.

Wild side: Jacqui Purvis (pictured) is set to make a splash during her Home and Away debut this week

He surprised to learn that Felicity was actually Senior Constable Cash Newman’s sister (Nicholas Cartwright) after he took her home.

The teaser shows the “flirty” debutante fighting with Summer Bay residents, and Tane has to intervene.

Jacqui was previously on Neighbours in 2019 for an 18 episode stint as Melissa Lohan, the former love interest of Chloe Brennan played by April Rose Pengilly.

Sultry: Billed as 'wild' and 'mysterious,' the blonde bombshell makes quite an entrance as she flirts up a storm in a bar with Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne)

Ramsey Street star: Jacqui was previously on Neighbours in 2019 for an 18 episode stint as Melissa Lohan (right), the former love interest of Chloe Brennan played by April Rose Pengilly

Purvis isn’t the only Neighbours Alum who has switched soaps in recent years.

Harley Bonner was the other, and he starred on Channel 10’s drama Josh Willis until his death in 2016.

Apart from Neighbours the 30-year old – who is currently dating Natalie Roser – starred in House Husbands and True Story With Hamish & Andy. He also appeared in documentary series Creative Kids.

Summer Bay! After the coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, former Neighbours star Harley Bonner stars in the rival Channel Seven soap Home and Away.

His role will be that of Dr. Logan Bennett, a trauma surgeon, and Mackenzie Booth’s new love interest. He is played by Emily Weir.

Harley described Logan as ‘capable, compassionate, intelligent, fun’ and ‘a bit of a nomad’ in a recent interview with 7News.

You may recognize his last name, as his mother Carla Bonner starred as Stephanie Scully in Neighbours.

Acting roles: Aside from Neighbours, the 30-year-old - who is dating model Natalie Roser (pictured) - starred in House Husbands, True Story with Hamish & Andy, and featured in documentary series Creative Kids

He is the new town doctor! Starring as Dr. Logan Bennett (trauma surgeon), who will be the love interest of Mackenzie Booth, Salt restaurant owner, played by Emily Weir

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 03:48.12 +0000

