Jacqui Purvis, a wild and mysterious newcomer makes it flirty Home and Away:

Jacqui Purvis will make waves during her Home and Away debut.

Felicity Newman, the newcomer to Channel Seven’s soap, was seen smoldering in an Instagram teaser.

The blonde bombshell is described as mysterious and wild. She flirts with Tane Parata in a bar while being portrayed by Ethan Browne.

Jacqui Purvis, (pictured), is showing her wild side during her Home and Away debut.

He surprised to learn that Felicity was actually Senior Constable Cash Newman’s sister (Nicholas Cartwright) after he took her home.

The teaser shows the “flirty” debutante fighting with Summer Bay residents, and Tane has to intervene.

Jacqui was previously on Neighbours in 2019 for an 18 episode stint as Melissa Lohan, the former love interest of Chloe Brennan played by April Rose Pengilly.

Purvis isn’t the only Neighbours Alum who has switched soaps in recent years.

Harley Bonner was the other, and he starred on Channel 10’s drama Josh Willis until his death in 2016.

Apart from Neighbours the 30-year old – who is currently dating Natalie Roser – starred in House Husbands and True Story With Hamish & Andy. He also appeared in documentary series Creative Kids.

Summer Bay! After the coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, former Neighbours star Harley Bonner stars in the rival Channel Seven soap Home and Away.

His role will be that of Dr. Logan Bennett, a trauma surgeon, and Mackenzie Booth’s new love interest. He is played by Emily Weir.

Harley described Logan as ‘capable, compassionate, intelligent, fun’ and ‘a bit of a nomad’ in a recent interview with 7News.

You may recognize his last name, as his mother Carla Bonner starred as Stephanie Scully in Neighbours.

Neben Neighbours: The 30-year-old actor acted in roles such as Neighbours. He is currently dating Natalie Roser (pictured).