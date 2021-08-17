Limited production of 1,578bhp Bugatti Bolide is being planned run

Bugatti’s Bolide hypercar prototype was unveiled last year. The Bolide was a project to see how fast the brand’s W16 engine of 8.0 litres could drive a car without the Chiron’s luxury features. Now Bugatti confirms that it will be produced in limited quantities.

Bolide Bugatti created a lightweight carbon fiber body with 1,825 bhp. The engine was equipped with larger turbochargers, remapping and increased fuel economy. It was claimed that the engine could reach speeds of 0-311 mph in just twenty seconds.

Bugatti announced that 40 Bolide production-spec Bolide models will be built as part of the Monterey Car Week announcement. The hypercar is currently being developed, and Bugatti plans to begin deliveries by 2024. The prices will be around EUR4million (or PS3.3 million).

Although the Bolide limited edition looks nearly identical to the original concept, the Bolide has undergone major mechanical modifications. Bugatti has reduced the power output of the Bolide concept to 1,578 bhp, the same as in the Chiron Super Sport.

Fuel availability is the reason, according to the company. Although the Bolide concept is designed for 110 octane racing gasoline, production models will be able to use regular superunleaded 98 octane petrol, which can also be purchased at many stations around the world.

Bugatti made many modifications to the engine in order to ensure it is able to withstand the punishing conditions of racing. Bugatti has also updated the cooling system and modified the intake/exhaust systems to increase performance.