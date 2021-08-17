Live alerts for PS5 UK stock drop: GAME date and time, Currys Warnings, Smyths Drop

It’s going to be a big week for PS5 customers, as multiple stock drops take place in the UK.

Smyths currently stocks the PlayStation 5 in both store and online. Although stock is not likely to last long on the website, it’s still worth checking with your local shop to find out if there are any available consoles.

GAME will restock the PS5 this week, in addition to Smyths.

GAME, according to the reliable PS5 UK Stock account says that the PlayStation 5 will be restocked on August 18th or August 19th.

GAME has just extended the #PS5 stock delivery date to 27 August. “Originally scheduled for the 20th of August, we had expected that the drop would go live today,” shared a tweet.

We now focus on 18-19th to see if these will go on sale.

GAME stocks usually drop between 9-11 AM BST. Make sure you have the refresh button handy in case of an imminent stock loss.

Express Online will, of course, keep this article up-to-date with any new developments.

A final warning to Currys PC World customers. Today is the last day you can redeem your code at Currys PC World if you have received an email VIP to buy a console.