Liverpool is forced to alter its summer transfer window plans The’shortlist’ has been reduced to just four

Liverpool‘s transfer shortlist has been dealt a blow, with Harvey Barnes reportedly on the verge of signing a lucrative new deal with Leicester. Jurgen Klopp is fortunate to have four other admirers at Anfield, who may be brought into the bargaining table by the end of this month.
Liverpool’s summer has been strangely quiet, with Ibrahima Konate being the most notable signing.
Frenchman received his PS36million transfer from RB Leipzig in May. Nothing has happened since.
Given that fan favourite Gini Wijnaldum left for PSG in the summer, a midfielder was expected to be available.
Two of their initial five-man shortlist were indeed midfielders, according to Goal, with Yves Bissouma and Florian Neuhaus given a realistic chance of linking up with Klopp this month.
JUST INLiverpool’s Jordan Henderson is ‘to sign a new contract’, as more details are revealed
He has won many admirers for his speed, efficiency and thirteen-goal total in the last competitions.
Klopp spoke out about his attitudes towards transfers during pre-season.
“But so long as nothing happens I’m more than satisfied with the team I have.
You cannot sign the counter-pressing or our stadium atmosphere.
Our situation is as it is. “We have a large squad, so there may be some activity until the close of the transfer window. But I can’t say much at this time.”
With no arrivals, speculations about departures are natural. Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, and Divock Origi were reportedly most likely to leave in the coming weeks.
Bowen would be arriving with the intention of providing a tougher challenge to Liverpool’s existing attacking order. Their exits would open up space for Bowen.
There are many ways to sign before the window closes, but Klopp appears relaxed, even though they need to keep going with what they already have.
Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 04:06:55 +0000