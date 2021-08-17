Liverpool is forced to alter its summer transfer window plans The’shortlist’ has been reduced to just four

Liverpool ‘s transfer shortlist has been dealt a blow, with Harvey Barnes reportedly on the verge of signing a lucrative new deal with Leicester. Jurgen Klopp is fortunate to have four other admirers at Anfield, who may be brought into the bargaining table by the end of this month.

Liverpool’s summer has been strangely quiet, with Ibrahima Konate being the most notable signing.

Frenchman received his PS36million transfer from RB Leipzig in May. Nothing has happened since.

Given that fan favourite Gini Wijnaldum left for PSG in the summer, a midfielder was expected to be available.

Two of their initial five-man shortlist were indeed midfielders, according to Goal, with Yves Bissouma and Florian Neuhaus given a realistic chance of linking up with Klopp this month.

