Quantcast
31.2 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Lizzie Cundy shows off her leggy physique in a tasseled gown Steps out for the Jersey Boys Theatre Show

By Newslanes Media
0
3

Must read

Lizzie Cundy (53), puts on an impressive display wearing a plunging, tasseled gown as she travels to Jersey Boys Theatre Show with Bruno Tonioli (65)

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline

Published by Last Updated:

- Advertisement -

As she walks out of glamorous events, her attire often makes heads turn.

Lizzy Cundy (53), did exactly that, as she was joined at Tuesday’s Jersey Boys press event by Bruno Tonioli (65)

Former WAG donned a leggy performance in a black racy dress with a plunging neckline and plenty of skin.

Glamour puss: Lizzy Cundy, 53, put on a leggy display in a tasseled black dress as she headed to the Jersey Boys press night at the Trafalgar Theatre in London on Tuesday night

Glamour girl: Lizzy, 53, looked sexy in a black tasseled dress while she headed to Tuesday’s Jersey Boys press event at London’s Trafalgar Theatre.

- Advertisement -

The hem was lined with tassels, and the body of the minidress was embellished by studs.

Television personality chose a pair red heels shoes that she combined with matching bags. Her highlighted hair rested on her shoulders.

Lizzie was happy to see Bruno, Strictly Come Dancing judge and took the year off of the forthcoming series.

Friends in high places: The former WAG left plenty of skin on show thanks to the plunging neckline of her garment as she was joined by friend Bruno Tonioli, 65

High-ranking friends: Bruno Tonioli (65), was a friend of the former WAG who showed plenty of skin thanks to her plunging neckline.

Style queen: The television personality opted for a pair of red high heeled shoes which she teamed with a matching purse with her highlighted hair resting on her shoulders

Style queen: This television host wore a pair red heels with matching bags and her highlights.

- Advertisement -

Bruno looked smart in white, which was a perfect match for his platinum hair.

To give the outfit an informal look, he wore a light blue shirt that he left unbuttoned at the collar.

Before he left for his trip in the chauffeur-driven car, Lizzie drove him to her house wearing black leather boots and cuban heels.

Besties: She looked happy to be out and about with Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno, who has taken the year off from the upcoming series of the BBC ballroom dance contest

Her besties: She was happy to see Bruno, the Strictly Come Dancing judge who took the year off of the forthcoming series of BBC’s ballroom dancing contest.

Twinkle toes: Bruno looked dapper in a white suit which complemented his silver hair while wore a blue shirt which he left open at the collar to give his outfit a more casual look

Twinkle toes: Bruno looked elegant in a white suit that matched his silver hair. He wore a blue shirt with a collar which he left open to make his look more casual.

After Lizzie had taken a photo of herself at the theatre for the awaiting photographers, Bruno and she then chatted with Judy Murray, Andy Murray’s mom.

Judy wore a blue sweater over a white shirt, which she combined with denim jeans.

Lizzie took to social media recently to question her friends if it was correct that she was “wolf-whistled” when she went out.

Strike a pose: Once at the theatre, Lizzie posed up a storm for awaiting photographers before she and Bruno chatted to tennis player Andy Murray's mother Judy

Take a picture: Lizzie took a photo of herself at the theatre and then she and Bruno chatted with Andy Murray’s mom Judy.

Out on the town: Judy wore a light blue jumper over a white shirt which she teamed with a pair of denim jeans

Judy went out on the town in a light blue jumper and a white shirt, which she combined with denim jeans.

Taking a break: Bruno has taken the year off of this year's Strictly Come Dancing as he was previously unsure about how the pandemic would hamper his travel abilities

Bruno takes a break because he wasn’t sure how the pandemic would affect his ability to travel.

Suited and booted: The professional dancer is expected to return as a judge on the BBC ballroom dance contest next year

The pro dancer will be back as a judge for the BBC’s ballroom dancing contest in next year’s slacks.

Is it okay for girls to be “wolf-whistled”? This evening’s debate with @tvkev on @talkradiouk Your thoughts? She wrote:

One of her followers posted: “I actually posted this last week. Although I do not mind it, I am more worried about when that time will come and I won’t be given a second look from builders or the wolf whistle. “I don’t mind attention,” followed by the laughing emoji.

One more voiced support: “I love being wolf-whistled.” Lizzie, where can we see the discussion?

A fan wrote, “Well I would definitely give you one!” Attaching an emoticon with a heart-eyed smiley.

One user, however, wrote that he thought it was disrespectful to be treated the way he had been raised.

Age defying: The ex-wife of former Chelsea footballer Jason Cundy took to Instagram sporting a sexy pink lace bra recently

Age defying: Jason Cundy’s ex-wife posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pink lace bra in sexy style.

Discussion: Lizzie captioned her post with a question about wolf-whistling to her followers

Discussion: Lizzie captioned the post with a question regarding wolf-whistling for her followers

Advertisement

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021 20.48:36 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleScientists Are Proposing a Radical New Framework to Redefine Life on Earth
Next articleFortnite now offers Impostors, which works just as well with Among. Use
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks