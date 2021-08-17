Lizzie Cundy shows off her leggy physique in a tasseled gown Steps out for the Jersey Boys Theatre Show

- Advertisement -

As she walks out of glamorous events, her attire often makes heads turn.

Lizzy Cundy (53), did exactly that, as she was joined at Tuesday’s Jersey Boys press event by Bruno Tonioli (65)

Former WAG donned a leggy performance in a black racy dress with a plunging neckline and plenty of skin.

Glamour girl: Lizzy, 53, looked sexy in a black tasseled dress while she headed to Tuesday’s Jersey Boys press event at London’s Trafalgar Theatre.

The hem was lined with tassels, and the body of the minidress was embellished by studs.

Television personality chose a pair red heels shoes that she combined with matching bags. Her highlighted hair rested on her shoulders.

Lizzie was happy to see Bruno, Strictly Come Dancing judge and took the year off of the forthcoming series.

Bruno looked smart in white, which was a perfect match for his platinum hair.

To give the outfit an informal look, he wore a light blue shirt that he left unbuttoned at the collar.

Before he left for his trip in the chauffeur-driven car, Lizzie drove him to her house wearing black leather boots and cuban heels.

Her besties: She was happy to see Bruno, the Strictly Come Dancing judge who took the year off of the forthcoming series of BBC’s ballroom dancing contest.

Twinkle toes: Bruno looked elegant in a white suit that matched his silver hair. He wore a blue shirt with a collar which he left open to make his look more casual.

After Lizzie had taken a photo of herself at the theatre for the awaiting photographers, Bruno and she then chatted with Judy Murray, Andy Murray’s mom.

Judy wore a blue sweater over a white shirt, which she combined with denim jeans.

Lizzie took to social media recently to question her friends if it was correct that she was “wolf-whistled” when she went out.

Bruno takes a break because he wasn’t sure how the pandemic would affect his ability to travel.

The pro dancer will be back as a judge for the BBC’s ballroom dancing contest in next year’s slacks.

Is it okay for girls to be “wolf-whistled”? This evening’s debate with @tvkev on @talkradiouk Your thoughts? She wrote:

One of her followers posted: “I actually posted this last week. Although I do not mind it, I am more worried about when that time will come and I won’t be given a second look from builders or the wolf whistle. “I don’t mind attention,” followed by the laughing emoji.

One more voiced support: “I love being wolf-whistled.” Lizzie, where can we see the discussion?

A fan wrote, “Well I would definitely give you one!” Attaching an emoticon with a heart-eyed smiley.

One user, however, wrote that he thought it was disrespectful to be treated the way he had been raised.

Age defying: Jason Cundy’s ex-wife posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pink lace bra in sexy style.