Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Lucy Verasamy, ITV’s weather star is questioned by First Dates Fred Sirieix during the UK heatwave

The UK has had a disappointing summer with very little sunshine and hot weather. Although the MET Office previously predicted an August heatwave in August, many people were left wondering when it would happen.

Fred Sirieix from First Dates was one of them. He asked Lucy Verasamy, ITV’s weather presenter, about the location and status of heat and sun.

Taking to Twitter, he posed the question.

His words were: “Anybody have any idea when the heat wave will hit us?” @LucyWeather

She replied sheepishly, and it didn’t take long for her to say so.

She also included a photograph of the present duo taking a photo outside in the sun and wrote, “Filming 6 months with @chrisbaber — it’s been fantastic.”

She went on to say, “I have never presented solo, but I love being part of duos!”

Writing in view of her 153,000 Instagram followers, she went on to reassure fans that she would be back presenting the weather almost immediately.

Lucy said, “Back to the @itv Weather today.”

The same image was posted by her co-star on his account.

@lucyweather spent a great year with us! It’s your turn, right? He captioned his snap with #dreamteam

It’s been great @chrisbaber! Lucy responded.

Chris can be seen wearing a casual white shirt while Lucy is stunning in a bright floral gown.

Publié at Tue 17 August 2021, 05:52.52 +0000

