More TUI holidays to Spain, Malta, and Italy – Are you with them? travel plans cancelled?

Which are the most recent TUI flight cancellations?

TUI cancelled several holidays in August, September, and October.

August Cancellations

- Advertisement -

If you are planning to leave on or before August 31st 2021, all holiday bookings (flight-only, accommodation-only) are subject to cancellation.

Cancelled destinations are Abu Dhabi and Cancun in Mexico.

September cancellations

If you are due to leave on or before September 4, 20,21, all holiday bookings, whether flight-only or accommodation-only, will be cancelled.

- Advertisement -

Cancelled destinations include Aruba, Cape Verda, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Naples in Italy, Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, Tunisia and Turkey.

READ MORE: Horror moment drug runners ram tourists on Spanish beach – video

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 17:29.45 +0000