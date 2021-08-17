Mortal Shell Steam Steam launch date, Virtuous Cycle DLC Launch

Cold Symmetry, a developer who spent over a year on Epic Games Store, has now confirmed the Mortal Shell project will be coming to Steam.

Mortal Shell will arrive on Valve’s platform this week for the first-time, along with the latest DLC.

The Virtuous Cycle DLC will alter the existing formula and introduce roguelike elements to the Mortal Shell experience.

You can play the game in different modes with the new mode. No two runs will be the same.

Upgrade pillars distributed throughout Fallgrim will offer combat discipline, which includes more than 100 enhancements, as well as exotic weapon enhancements.

As part of the Virtuous Cycle’s next Shell, Hadern will also be launching. Hadern is now the fifth Mortal Shell possessable Shell.

Hadern can be played in Mortal Shell’s main campaign as well as The Virtuous Cycle. It offers unique skill trees and unlocks a whole new realm of innate talents.