Notorious germ soup CES announces the 2022 vaccination Mandatory

It is the hottest trend in tech right now: vaccine mandates.

CES announced Tuesday that, come 2022, proof of vaccination against the coronavirus will be required for those in attendance. The annual Las Vegas consumer electronics conference, which in 2020 drew a crowd of over 170,000 people from around the world, is scheduled for a mix of both online and in-person events when it returns in early January of next year.

Gary Shapiro is the CEO and president of CTA. This trade association puts on CES.

Shapiro stated in a press release that everyone can play an important role in the end of the pandemic by encouraging vaccinations, and using the correct safety protocols. We are taking responsibility and requiring vaccination proof to be admitted to CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

CES suggests that at least one method to circumvent the mandate is proof of a coronavirus antibody testing positive. However, as the CDC makes clear, antibodies in blood don’t guarantee protection against reinfection.

The CDC’s coronavirus seroprotection page states that antibodies can help prevent you getting these infections. The duration of this protection will vary for every disease and person.

CES is known for being a place where large corporations can unveil half-baked, ridiculously expensive tech. However, it also has a long history of germ spreading. The conference is well-known as an event that promotes flu and has attracted thousands of people from all over the globe.

After the early 2020 CES, there were even concerns that the event specifically super spread the coronavirus around the country.

CES will be held from January 5 through Jan 8. This gives vaccine-resisting Americans (at least those in the U.S.), plenty of time for their shot.

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 17:28.04 +0000