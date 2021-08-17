Quantcast
On his birthday, the Kid Laroi is cosying up with Katarina Deme. 18th Birthday

By Newslanes Media
“Can’t believe that you’re 18”: Kid Laroi and TikTok’s star girlfriend Katarina DeMe get cozy on their 18th birthday

By Jesse Hyland For Daily Mail Australia

While sitting at the top spot on the international music charts, The Kid Laroi turned 18

And on Tuesday, the young Australian rapper spent some downtime with his TikTok star girlfriend Katarina Deme to celebrate his special day.

Charlton Howard is Laroi’s real name. He was captured giggling with his girlfriend through a series Instagram Stories posts.

'Can't believe you're 18': The Kid Laroi got cosy with TikTok star girlfriend Katarina Deme on his 18th birthday on Tuesday

In the first clip, Katarina is seen cuddling up with the rapper and kissing her as she wishes him happy birthday.

They are then photographed together in their back yard. The model looks at her beau, and she writes: “Can’t believe you’re 18!”

Laroi is seen kissing Katarina by the pool of purple light in one video.

Next, the pair can be seen sitting on a sofa with Laroi looking at their girlfriend.

A casual outfit with red pants and a Spinal Tap T shirt, as well as sunglasses, is what he wears.

Katarina records the final video of the rapper on stage.

Laroi is a huge success story and has reached many major career milestones.

Downtime: The pair are next seen relaxing on a couch with Laroi gazing sweetly at Katarina

He has been sitting at the top of the U.S. and Australian charts for five straight weeks with his hit single Stay ft. Justin Bieber.

Stay and Laroi’s F**k Love mixtape reached Number 1. He was the youngest Australian artist to reach this position, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard global charts in August.

His mixtape is the latest to reach the top of the ARIA Australian album charts.

Laroi boasts 51 million Spotify listeners per month, and Stay has more than 361 million streamers.

WOW! Wow! He reached No. 1 on the Billboard global charts in August. This makes him the youngest Australian artist to do this.

