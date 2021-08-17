Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain will make your heart break Trailer for ‘Scenes From a Marriage’

Did you see how great Jessica Chastain was and Oscar Isaac in A Very Violent Year. You want to watch them again together? Get ready to laugh, as the trailer for HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage is here.

Scenes From a Marriage is a modern version of Ingmar Berman’s 1973 classic series. It examines Mira (Chastain), and Jonathan (Isaac). This five-part series explores the complex love and hatred between this couple. It consists of five episodes.

Scenes From a Marriagepremieres at 9:59 p.m. on HBO ET with new episodes airing each week.

