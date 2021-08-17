Quantcast
PlayStation Store offers games under promotion

PlayStation Store offers games under promotion

This Wednesday, August 18,* the Games Under promo will be available on PlayStation Store. It offers significant discounts across a wide range of titles. This includes Resident Evil 3, Doom Eternal, and Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition.

From Wednesday, August 18, at 12:01 AM local time to Wednesday September 1, at 23.59 PM local time *Games under promotion __S.16__

The PlayStation Indies Promotion runs from Wednesday, August 18, at 12:01 AM local time to Wednesday September 1, at 23.59 PM local time.

Publited at Wed 18 August 2021, 00:54.24 +0000

