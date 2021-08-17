Release time for Humankind: When will Humankind be available on Steam and Xbox Game Pass?

UPDATEThe development team has not yet announced a release schedule for Humankind. However, it is listed as launching at 4 p.m. BST on Steam Store. This would be in line with other launches.

Humankind didn’t arrive on Xbox Game Pass until midnight. This suggests that it may have launched around the same time other PC platforms.

Original:This week, Humankind takes on Civilization the strategist titan. It has an unlocked release date for Steam and launch time.

The good news? Xbox Game Pass will also include Humankind, so anyone with an active subscription can join the fun on release day.

Humankind, a strategy game for 4X from Sega and Amplitude Studios that allows you to rewrite the history of humanity is an excellent choice.

This means that you have to create and guide a civilisation from the Neolithic Era through the future, while fighting rivals in tactical fights.

Gamers can combine sixty historical cultures, from Ancient to Modern Era. You’ll be able add new combinations each time you play a game.

You will need to make moral decisions and achieve achievements to shape your society further.