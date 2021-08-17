Roxy Jacenko’s Pixie’s Fidgets has been recalled Magnetic ball toy

- Advertisement -

Roxy Jacenko‘s business Pixie’s Fidgets has been forced to recall one of its toys after the consumer watchdog found the product posed a serious choking risk for children.

Pixie’s Fidgets, a company named after Roxy’s 10-year-old daughter, Pixie, had released a limited line of magnetic ball toys called Magnetic Dots in May this year.

But the ACCC recalled the product this week, arguing it could result in choking, internal organ damage and even death if swallowed.

Recall: Roxy Jacenko’s business Pixie’s Fidgets has been forced to recall one of its toys after the consumer watchdog found the product posed a serious choking risk for children. Pictured: Jacenko and her daughter, Pixie Curtis, for whom her toy company is named

The Magnetic Dots toy comprises small, high-powered magnets that can be rearranged to create different shapes.

An ACCC memo states the toy poses a high risk of choking for young children.

It also ‘exceeds the maximum allowable magnetic flux index set by the permanent ban on certain small, high powered magnets’.

Choking hazard: Pixie’s Fidgets had released a limited line of magnetic ball toys called Magnetic Dots in May this year

If swallowed, the balls can stick together and potentially cause fatal organ damage.

‘If a child swallows more than one small high-powered magnet, the magnets can stick together across the walls of the child’s intestine or other digestive tissue, which can lead to internal injuries and even death,’ the report states.

The ACCC also noted that the magnets, given their size, may also pose a choking hazard to young children.

Dangerous: The ACCC recalled the product this week, arguing it could result in choking, internal organ damage and even death if swallowed

Jacenko told NCA Newswire the Magnetic Dots toys were available for a short period of time, and ‘weren’t backed heavily’.

She also told Daily Mail Australia: ‘We take health and safety extremely seriously.

‘After learning that Magnet Dots are banned in Australia (unlike other countries) they were removed from sale and destroyed immediately.’

Close shave: Jacenko told NCA Newswire the Magnetic Dots toys were available for a short period of time, and ‘weren’t backed heavily’

Jacenko has contacted every customer who purchased the product, and provided them with a full and immediate refund on the purchase price.

Consumers who bought the Magnetic Dots toy are warned by the ACCC to stop using the product.

For more information and to receive a refund, contact Pixie’s Fidgets at [email protected] or phone 02 9358 6868