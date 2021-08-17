Samsung’s all-new smartphone beats Apple and Google innovation

Mike Demler, a chip design expert, told Ars Technica that AI is the perfect tool for creating new processors: “It lends itself to these problems that have gotten massively complex… It will just become a standard part of the computational tool kit.”
It works by learning what processors are like and then creating many designs to see which design works the best. The AI-generated designs will be checked by humans engineers. The process is much faster than it would be if the humans worked alone.
Synopsys Chairman, Aart De Geus, stated that his team was able to achieve the same results using AI as an expert team in a matter of weeks.
