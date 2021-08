The official SNK Twitter account has announced that the fourth character for the well-reviewed Samurai Shodown will be Baiken from the beloved Guilty Gear franchise. Baiken will feature in the Season Pass 3 character package, which will include paid downloadable content. On Thursday, the aforementioned Season Pass 3 is due to be released. The trailer below shows Baiken at work.

