Sandra Oh and Amanda Peet discuss the main themes behind Netflix. “The Chair”

The Chair is about to land on Netflix, and since the trailer, we’ve been beyond keen to watch.

The Chair is a showrunner and writer who follows Dr. Ji Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), who becomes the first female chair in the English department of Pembroke University.

The clip below, created by Netflix shows Oh and Peet discussing some of Ji-Yoon’s complex challenges through six episodes of their comedy series. Along with professors Yaz McKay and Joan Hambling, she is also a member of the University’s few black staff. She has to navigate a male-dominated academic environment while dealing with a public storm that involved her colleague Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass). She’s also raising Ju Ju (Everly Cartinilla), and taking care of her father Habi (Ji Yong Lee).

Oh says The Chair really is about the moment. How to live in the present moment with all of the issues that I believe everyone goes through. And hopefully, that will make everyone more aware. The comedy of patriarchy, sexism and ageism.

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 11:20:05 +0000