Shang-Chi: “Like no Marvel film you have ever seen”

Shang-Chi: Simu Liu stars in dramatic Marvel trailer

Overnight Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiered in Los Angeles, California. Awkwafina and Simu Liu of Shang-Chi, as well as Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, attended the red-carpet event. A number of critical voices were also present at Marvel’s Phase 4 movie. Book tickets to see Shang-Chi at Cineworld here.

Similar articles

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis stated that the movie was darker than anticipated – continuing the adult theme of the Disney Plus programs (Loki and WandaVision, etc.). - Advertisement - He said, “#ShangChi was amazing. The movie does all Marvel’s best (pacing and humor, characters, etc.) but adds an incredible amount of action that we have never seen before in the MCU. Many people will soon have a new favorite Marvel hero. It’s darker than you thought. There’s a lot of entertainment. “MCU Phase 4” is an integral part of the program! (sic). Kirsten Acuna, Insider agrees: #ShangChi was fantastic. You will be amazed at the incredible fight scenes that are beautifully choreographed and can also see some bad women. If you haven’t, get ready to learn Simu Liu. Marvel is on the verge of another success. (sic). Geeks of Colour’s Dorian Parks added that #ShangChi was an action-packed adventure which ticks all summer blockbuster box. Simu is a shining star, bringing an elusive comics character to life on the silver screen. It’s a different level of fighting and has many hilarious moments.” (sic). READ MORE: Marvel responds to Dave Bautista’s comments over Drax snub

- Advertisement - Shang-Chi reviews: Simu Liu debuts as the titular hero

- Advertisement - Shang-Chi reviews have praised the films action and heart

A lot of reviews from Twitter stated that Shang Chi included an incredible amount of Martial Arts action. Steve Weintraub stated that Shang Chi is unlike any other in the MCU. He stated that #Shangchi was unlike any Marvel film he’d seen. It opens up a whole new world and I love it. Simu Liu is a slapstick tiger and his performance was flawless. It was amazing to be able to watch it tonight in imax. It was beautiful and it sounded great. It was perfect. The MCU has a lot of things to offer, with Shang-Chi being the first supervillain to be a superhero. Let us know what you think. Do you feel excited about Shang-Chi’s appearance? Join the debate in the comments section here

Shang-Chi reviews: Simu Liu is the next part of the MCU

Marvel Studios releases the trailer for Eternals

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige commented recently on the movie. He said: “Shang-Chi was a movie that ended on a list of ‘Wouldn’t It Be Great?’ where it was ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if this could be made as a film’, probably twenty years ago. It’s an amazing story about a young man who discovers that his father is one of the most powerful supervillains in the world and one of its greatest criminals. How do you deal with that? How do you handle that as a child?” What can you do to move beyond this? (Via Rotten Tomatoes) Feige recently also spoke out about Wenwu (played by Tony Leung), the supervillain. DO NOT MISS…

Marvel responds to Dave Bautista’s comments over Drax snub [INTERVIEW]

Avengers Black Panther DLC: When does Wakanda DLC come out? [VIDEO GAME NEWS]

Avengers Endgame suffers major change after What If…? [INFO]

Similar articles

Leung portrays The Mandarin, a criminal boss with only malevolent motives. Iron Man 3 featured the character, played by Ben Kingsley. However, it was later revealed that he is a fraud. Feige said: “We discussed Simu but also Tony Leung. You mentioned the family part of the movie, which I don’t believe people are ready for. What Tony brings to the movie, what it looks like, and how special and emotional the relationship is. (Via Marvel) David Callaham, the writer of the movie recently admitted that “our version of The Mandarin isn’t the way people expect him to.” (Via Empire).

David said, “The Mandarin” is a name that was given to him by those who don’t know his culture in the past. He’s deeper than most people think. Cinemark, a US cinema chain, revealed the Shang-Chi run time earlier this month. It runs for 2 hours 12 minutes. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be in cinemas September 3, so book your tickets now to catch Shang Chi at Cineworld. You can access the rest of Marvel’s movie catalogue on Disney Plus right now. Sign up here for Disney Plus. __S.81__ SOURCE / SOURCE

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 08:06:00 +0000