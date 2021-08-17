Sonos may be planning one of its biggest shifts Speakers in Years

According to Sonos’ new survey, the company could build its own assistant that is hands-free to compete with Alexa and Siri. A Sonos customer shared the survey on Reddit and described an on-device voice command system. It would store all data from voice commands.

Sonos claims that this will improve privacy as voice and question commands won’t be sent through the cloud. Sonos suggests that the “potentially new product offering” will be managed with the wake phrase, “Hey Sonos”. Voice assistants all rely on the activation of a wake phrase.

It acts as an “On” button. This tells the assistant to act on any phrase that follows it. Your voice won’t be transmitted to the cloud if you don’t include that phrase.

Sonos voice assistant is said to allow you to control your playback, including pausing, playing songs, searching through your library, and moving music around in the house.

According to the survey, Sonos’s new assistant is faster than its predecessor because it processes everything directly on-device and does not rely on an internet connection or send queries to a server. We’ve witnessed this technique used by a variety of companies including Google to speed up its assistant.