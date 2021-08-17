The most fatal interview mistake you make is likely to cost your best. Candidate

Finding and hiring the right person for a given job is an interesting challenge. It is not difficult to find the perfect candidate and ask the correct interview questions. Then, design the ideal offer. There are many books on the subject. There’s just as much written about how to filter out anyone with the wrong skills, personality, or character so that you don’t make a big mistake.

All of this is irrelevant. Let me instead focus on one mistake that could be scaring off some of your most talented candidates. This is a rare luxury that many people can’t afford in a world where businesses struggle to find the right employees.

- Advertisement - Especially since all signs point to a near future where it will only get worse as millions of people are considering whether they want to keep their jobs if it means returning to the office after 18 months of working remotely. Many of them seem likely to seek other jobs.

Yet, hiring managers often make fatal mistakes when they interview potential candidates. These hiring managers view themselves as gatekeepers. Interviews can become a strange dynamic in which the interviewer demands that candidates sell themselves. Interviewers are expected to judge candidates and only let through the ones they consider worthy.

Oder, to put it another way: They think too highly of themselves, and not enough about the person sitting across them.

There is a problem in the relationships between job candidates and interviewers. You have the power to impact the financial and family futures of someone you hire. It’s not enough to sort through hundreds of applicants to determine the right one for you, your company, or the job. You need to be careful. A wrong choice can lead to costly and detrimental consequences for your company.

- Advertisement - But that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve the same respect.

It’s fatal because the other person is also making judgments. The interviewer is trying to determine if they are able to do this job every day in the future. The interviewer is asking them to think about what it would be like to work in a workplace full of coworkers like themselves. The interviewer is trying to determine if they will find working with you challenging and fulfilling, or just “a job.”

Interviewing is more than just answering questions.

People can sense when you aren’t valued. Interviewers can easily tell if they have something else in mind. It’s easy to tell when the interviewer is wasting their time.

People were asked what the most embarrassing thing they experienced during a job interview. They also had to answer whether this made them reject an offer. Surprisingly, the responses were predictable.

- Advertisement - Interviews were conducted 15 minutes earlier than expected by one person. He was told by the receptionist that she wasn’t yet back from lunch with the interviewee. A group of workers walked into the office about 10 minutes after the interview had to start. One of them was the one she knew.

She asked her receptionist again 15 minutes later if she could reschedule. However, this manager loved to have candidates wait until they were able to handle challenging situations. After deciding she didn’t want to work for someone with such little respect, she turned her back and left.

An interview was held at the hospital where her mother worked, which is also the one she’d hoped to work at. As she was filling out paperwork, she found herself sitting across from her manager. She decided after a while that she didn’t want to be there.

Within a very short time I got a few responses. They all shared stories about poor interviews that led them to look for other opportunities. Their experience doesn’t seem to be that unusual, but it is true. It’s true that hiring people takes time and effort. Interviews can be time-consuming and overwhelming when there are so many other things to do.

Anyone who takes an offer after being treated like this is likely not to be a good candidate. This is not a reason to be rude, it’s merely a reminder. You should aim to find the most qualified candidates, and then treat them like that.