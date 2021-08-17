Quantcast
Three players from Man Utd need to be transferred in order for them not to lose their jobs Premier League snub

By Newslanes Media
Three players from Man Utd need to be transferred in order for them not to lose their jobs Premier League snub

Jesse Lingard 

Lingard did not travel with United to Leeds’ matchday squad on Saturday due to his positive COVID-19 test. He was not named on the substitutes bench.

After a successful loan spell with West Ham last season, the midfielder is being linked to a move to West Ham.

Lingard was frustrated by the start of 2020-21’s campaign and decided to look for a temporary solution. He joined West Ham in January.

In 16 matches, Lingard scored 9 goals and contributed 5 assists as West Ham reached the Europa League. Boss David Moyes confirmed that Lingard was still interested in the club.

Perhaps because of United’s PS30m valuation for the academy star, a transfer did not occur.

Old Trafford could lower their net spending by selling Lingard in the summer to allow them to sign more players.

