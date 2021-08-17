U.S. To Extend the Mask Mandate to Trains and Planes January

Three sources confirmed to Reuters that President Joe Biden’s administration will increase the requirement for passengers to wear masks at airports, train stations, and on planes through January 18. This is to reduce COVID-19 risk.

The three persons briefed said that major U.S. airlines received information about the extension via a Tuesday call to the Transportation Security Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

TSA’s current order for transportation masks runs until September 13.

TSA refused to comment, and CDC officials didn’t immediately respond.

Biden’s January 2008 election brought about the current CDC order that requires facemasks to be worn on almost all public transport.

It requires face masks to be worn by all travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares and at transportation hubs such as airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations and seaports.

The requirements have been the source of some friction, especially aboard U.S. airlines, where some travelers have refused to wear masks. On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration reported that 2,867 people have refused to wear masks since January 1.

