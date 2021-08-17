While most people seem determined to ban diesel engines, there are some automakers that continue making them. Some diesels still have impressive performance and are more powerful than you might expect. Alpina XD3 & XD4 are two examples of such models. These two models have recently been updated by BMW, who launched facelifts for the new X3/X4 models that they were based.

Performance wise, there was little to no change. Under each engine is a 3.0 Liter straight-six diesel engine. It was originally known as the B57 codename. However, these engines have undergone the Alpina-specific tuning process. They now produce 394 HP and 800 Nm (530 lb-ft) respectively, due to four turbochargers attached. This is a 30 Nm increase over pre-LCI models. The ZF 8 speed gearbox is tuned to deliver all that power to the four corners.

Those figures allow the Alpina XD3 and XD4 to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in 4.6 seconds, just half a second behind the BMW X3 M or X4 M models, for example. That’s not a huge difference, considering the M cars have 510 horsepower. Furthermore, the top speeds of these two are 166 mph or 167 for the XD4, beating the standard M cars, which are limited to 155 mph. One crucial advantage these cars will have will be the range though.

You could cover more than 500 miles with a full tank of diesel, numbers an X3M would not be able to even imagine. These models are not perfect. They are not. They can be for the right person. Yes. Alpina has created two clips that show the exterior changes to their models, now they’re also in production. Below are the clips.

[Embedded content]

