What date will Egypt be added to the amber-list?

The arrivals from Egypt will be required to spend a minimum of 10 days in quarantine hotels. They will also have to undergo Covid testing on the second and eighth day in isolation. Many Brits are not considering Egypt as a vacation destination. When will the UK add Egypt to its amber travel list?

The sun-deprived Britons must add Egypt to their bucket list.

It is not permitted to travel on holidays or “not-essential” trips to other countries that are not listed in the UK’s red book.

Each travel review adds more countries to the amber map.

Each three-week review is held. Countries such as India or the UAE have been moved from the red to the amber lists in the most recent update.

