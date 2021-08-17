What date will Egypt be added to the amber-list?

The arrivals from Egypt will be required to spend a minimum of 10 days in quarantine hotels. They will also have to undergo Covid testing on the second and eighth day in isolation. Many Brits are not considering Egypt as a vacation destination. When will the UK add Egypt to its amber travel list?
The sun-deprived Britons must add Egypt to their bucket list.
It is not permitted to travel on holidays or “not-essential” trips to other countries that are not listed in the UK’s red book.
Each travel review adds more countries to the amber map.
Each three-week review is held. Countries such as India or the UAE have been moved from the red to the amber lists in the most recent update.
The number of covid cases in Egypt seems to be declining, and it appears more likely that it will be removed from the red-list as Egypt vaccinates a greater proportion of its citizens.
The amber is a subject Brits pay attention to as much as the green.
The Government has removed the requirement for fully-vaccinated persons to be quarantined upon their arrival from countries on the amber list.
After touching down, travelers must stay in quarantine at a hotel that is approved by the government for at least 10 days.
Hotel quarantines rates have increased by PS1,750 up to PS2,285 per adult.
For a second person to share the same room, it now costs PS1,430
A stay for children between 5 and 12 years old will set you back PS325 per week, while children below five are free.
Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 14:41.28 (+0000).