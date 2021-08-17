What time will the Maldives leave the UK to travel red? List?

Although the Maldives is expected to be removed from the red-list, the government will issue its next traffic light update around August 25, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Global Travel Taskforce of the Government categorizes countries on the basis of a variety key factors.

They include the incidence of coronavirus infection in the country and the proportion of people who have been vaccinated.

These main elements will make a country more likely to be added to the green or amber travel list.

READ MORE: Horror moment drug runners ram tourists on Spanish beach – video