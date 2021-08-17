“You don’t have authority!” Jackie Weaver responds after being Tip for I’m A Celebrity

Jackie rose to prominence in February after she appeared in the viral Handforth Parish Council meeting, which was viewed millions of times. When Mrs Weaver (the stand-in-clerk) kicked Brian Tolver, parish chairman, out of the virtual meeting, it was chaos.

Jackie Weaver protested, telling him: "You don't have authority over here Jackie Weaver!" She has since appeared on the opening skit for the BRIT Awards and is about to launch the second series of her podcast 'Jackie Weaver has the Authority.' Jackie was rated 14/1 in February to be a part of I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here. Jackie spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk regarding her time in the spotlight. Jackie said that she spent many years trying raise awareness about the Town and Parish Councils, but not enough is known about their invaluable assets. "My brief time in the spotlight has allowed me to increase my profile, which is very important to me."

Jackie said that she was unaware of the Brits and saw the Brits as an interview opportunity. "The excitement and amazement of other people I had told soon took root and I felt really intimidated. It was a great team who made it possible and gave me the confidence to do it. She said that her podcast was the best thing she liked. The kindness shown me by'stars,' who have taken the time to listen and share their knowledge with me is touching. READ MORE: Parish council meeting: Who's who in Handfford's internet viral hit

The podcast's first episode featured guests Jeremy Vine, and Anton Du Beke (ex-Strictly Professional). Since the Handforth Parish Council meeting became viral, rumors circulated that Jackie Weaver was going to be walking onto TV screens this year's Strictly or appearing on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Jackie stated that her Strictly Chances were "Alas No – my great chance has gone now Anton is a Judge." Perhaps they will think about me if there is a shortage of judges in one week? After a temporary stint of two weeks last year, when Motsi Makabee (a fellow judge) was forced to isolate due to Covid, Anton Du Beke will now be a permanent fixture to the panel.

She said that she would be a wonderful Agony Aunt to the Celebs. But don’t ask her to work with frogs! Due to Covid restrictions, this is the second consecutive year that I’m A Celeb will take place at Gwrch Castle in North Wales. It returns to Gwrch Castle in November. Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head for Entertainment Commissioning said that: “We have always stated we have contingencies to place for the series in case the Covid situation continues to bring uncertainty and we are pleased that after last year’s highly successful run at Castle we are able return there.”

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 03:21:05 +0000