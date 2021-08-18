2021 BMW M5 CS: New Photos Of A Future Classic

Although our Monterey Car Week experience ended yesterday, it was not your usual ending. BMW of North America gave us keys to the BMW M5 CS instead of our usual return flight. We get the chance to drive the BMW M5 CS, the 2021 most sought-after BMW. This is our second week.

We spent last week with the M5 CS New Jersey, for a week-long testing drive and some launch control on tarmac. This week the M5 CS was our special, limited car. It also served as our vehicle from Monterey and San Francisco. We had to stop in Monterey, one of the most beautiful places on the planet, for a photo shoot with the M5 CS at the ocean.

We parked the car on the famous 17 Mile Drive Road where the Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic showed its dual character. Under different light conditions, the matte grey ranges from a light and playful hue to a dark and deep color which enhances the sporty looks of this car.

The M5 is now stronger and more powerful for CS duty. The new carbon fiber hood looks aggressive and light with its large bulge, vents, and more wrinkles. The hood also features bronze accents for the kidney grilles, carbon fibre aero, and a carbon-fiber rear lip spoiler. It has a beautiful new diffuser. You even get yellow accents on the headlights.

Only three colors are available. The standard color is Brands Hatch Grey metallic, with two optional colors; Frozen Brands Hatch Grey and Frozen Deep Green metallic. The interior comes in but one color scheme — black with red accents. If you want gold brake calipers instead of red ones, you can have those at no extra cost.

The steering wheel is entirely Alcantara with a top-mounted stripe, just like the M2 CS’, the seats look absolutely fantastic and the back seat, with just its two racing buckets, is pure hooliganism. The seats even feature Nurburgring imprints in their headrests. In the back of the BMW M5 CS, you’ll notice just two lightweight bucket seats.

Powering the M5 CS is the same 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 as every other M5, except it’s been massaged to make 627 horsepower, up just ten ponies, yet its torque rating of 553 lb-ft remains unchanged. The rest of the powertrain is the same as every other M5; an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive.

BMW claims that the BMW M5 CS’s 0-60mph speed has fallen to 2.9 seconds, as opposed to the M5 Competition’s 3.1 seconds. In just 3.0 seconds the BMW M5 CS can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph), and 10.4 seconds from 0 to 200 km/h (122 mph). The top speed of the BMW M5 CS is electronically controlled at 305 km/h (181 mph). This week, we will release a video showing performance numbers.

U.S. cars are just arriving in the United States. No word on the final number of units to be produced, nor their allocation by market. MSRP is $142,000 plus $995 Destination.

