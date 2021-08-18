A new photoshoot captures the 2021 ALPINA XD3 shining in its glory

We present today a photo shoot of the refreshed BMW ALPINA XD3 thanks to ALPINA Australia. The refreshed hybrid diesel BMW ALPINA XD3 will be available in Australia by late-2021. Prices start at $119,900 and include on-road expenses. BMW ALPINA XD3 offers a rare combination of power, torque and response, as well as efficiency. The 3.0-liter six-cylinder straight-six-cylinder diesel engine is under the hood. It has two variable-geometry turbochargers and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can increase outputs, fuel economy, and response.

The 48-volt starter generator system provides up to 10 horsepower of extra power. It can also extend idle-stop times and provide power for engine ancillaries. The peak power output is 350 horsepower, which is produced between 4,000 and 4,200rpm. However, the torque of 730Nm (or 538 lb-ft), is impressive. It can be used from 1,750 to 2,750rpm.

- Advertisement -

A specific ALPINA intercooler is incorporated, as well as a high-performance cooling system that incorporates large-volume coolers, a transmission oil cooler, optimized engine coolant radiators and an electro-mechanical coolant pump. An eight-speed torque converter-equipped ZF ‘8HP76’ gearbox is used, specifically adapted to the BMW ALPINA XD3’s torque-rich drivetrain. This can be manually shifted via the traditional steering-wheel mounted ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC gearshift buttons, or the optional CNC-milled aluminum shifting paddles.

A limited-slip differential is fitted to the BMW ALPINA XD3’s rear axle for further slippery-surface control, while the new electronic Performance Control system can subtly brake individual wheels to further maximize grip and traction where required. The BMW ALPINA XD3 accelerates from zero to 100km/h in only 4.9 seconds, while returning combined fuel consumption figures of only 6.8L/100km on the combined.

- Advertisement -

The XD3 gets a bespoke chassis and suspension. They also get braking, steering, and all-wheel driving tuning. This makes them different than their M Division counterparts. The LCI has not seen much change. These crossovers are still incredibly fast and surprisingly comfy.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 15:40:05 +0000