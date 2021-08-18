After one year of battle with skin cancer, Sean Lock lost his fight three decades ago. Night stand is spotted with melanoma

She said that there was something strange on her back.

I asked her about it and she told me it was a small patch of black skin that was misshapen and had a crusty texture. It was approximately the same size as a piece of 10p.

- Advertisement -

Sean said, “I didn’t know how long it was there.” The itch and pain were not there so I didn’t notice it.

Sean told the Daily Mail that he made an appointment right away, and then had it taken away.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 17:05:01 (+0000).