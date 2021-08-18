Armada RedHogs Washington Football Team reduces the list Names to three unknown

RedHogs Armada How about it being as is with the Washington Football Team.

The Washington Football Team has narrowed its list of potential options for a new name to three choices, the team announced in its latest YouTube video, Making the Brand. The team did not reveal the final three names, but displayed eight possible options for fans who were watching from FedExField.

- Advertisement -

There were several options: RedHogs Brigade, RedHogs Washington Football Team Commanders Armada Defenders RedWolves

We have many fans and the commonality we are seeing is that we all share a beautiful thing. Resilience. Grit. Tradition. Tradition. Historiography. Pride. These are the things that unify us,” Jason Wright (team president) said in the video. This spirit should continue with our new logo and name. This is our pledge to you and your support. We will all go together no matter where we are.

MORE: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason games live

Wright noted in the video that the team began with 40,000 submissions through WashingtonJourney.com, and that from there the team has narrowed it to a smaller amount. Wright said that it helped the team get a better sense of the desire from the fans and public to move the team forward.

- Advertisement -

Wright, Ron Rivera’s head coach, shows Wright the options. Each name can be bleeped at the end.

Rivera is told by Wright that the three things they will be going through are “bleep”, [bleep], and [bleep].” They both agree then that they like [bleep].

The Washington Football Team announced in July 2020 that it would be changing its name from Redskins to something else. The Washington Football Team was its name throughout the last season. It appears to be returning under the Washington Football Team name in 2021. No timeline has been given for when a new name will come out, even as plans are being worked up for a new stadium.

Washington was not the only American professional sports team that underwent a branding overhaul. The Cleveland Indians announced last month that they will change their name to the Guardians after a search that lasted only a few months.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 15:05:12 (+0000).