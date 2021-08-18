Arsenal talks with Thierry Henry with Mikel Arteta Already under Pressure

He’s currently back in London, having left Montreal Impact to move closer to his family.

His success in America was also evident as he led Montreal to its first playoff appearance in four years.

Henry also said in March that he would love to coach Arsenal.

The 1998 World Cup winner said, “Listen. If you ask any Arsenal fan whether they would like to coach Arsenal in the future, they will say yes.”

If you ask any Arsenal fan, they will tell you that they would love to score for Arsenal. It’s utopia when I think about it.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 08:35:52 +0000