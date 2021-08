All travelers must have proof that they are fully vaccinated and can provide evidence of a negative PCR result. They will need to also register for the eHAC program in Indonesia.

Travellers arriving in Jakarta must stay in quarantine seven nights at an approved hotel.

They will be tested there on days one through seven.

Travellers who test positive will be taken to the hospital on their own.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 10:45:56 +0000