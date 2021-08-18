BMW ALPINA XD3 & XD4 Facelift: Additional photos Power SUVs

We get a closer look at the new BMW ALPINA XD3 & XD4 with two videos and a large photo gallery. Two mid-sized crossovers by Buchloe have been introduced just a few weeks back. Today, we are doing a media followup. New footage and photos show the stunning design of these premium SUVs as well as their exceptional driving performance. The brand’s high-performance versions of the X3 or X4 with diesel engines are known as the XD3/XD4.

So rather than the 3.0 liter twin-turbo S58 engines from the X3 M and X4 M, the ALPINA XD3 and XD4 use a 3.0 liter quad-turbo engine with 290 kW (389 horsepower) and a monstrous 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. That’s an increase of 30 Nm (22 lb-ft) over the pre-LCI models. According to ALPINA, the XD3 and XD4 can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds. That’s about half a second slower than BMW claims for its M Division versions, with their gasoline engines that make 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft.

The ALPINA XD3 is rated for a top speed of 166 mph, while the XD4 gets a top speed of 167 mph. I’d say that the XD4’s aero gives it an additional mph of top speed but considering both are electronically limited to their top speeds, and are both capable of much higher, that’s not actually the case.

The XD3 Facelifts and XD4 Facelifts have a brand new grille that connects the kidneys by a bridge. The gray XD3 features a kidney grille in high gloss black that is reminiscent the Shadow Line. However, the XD4 Facelift’s double kidney grille has a timeless shine thanks to its chrome coating. The combination of the ALPINA Classic paintwork and optional 22-inch ALPINA Classic light alloy wheels makes this a stunning appearance. The main focal point at the rear is the XD3 Facelift’s new taillights, which look much better and are more 3-dimensional.

The 2021 BMW ALPINA XD3 is priced at 85,900 euros, while prices for the XD4 start at 89,100 euros. It goes without saying that most customers end up in the six-digit range when looking at the long list of available options.

