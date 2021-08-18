Call of Duty Warzone Event Time: Battle of Verdansk event live in Warzone?

Activision is planning to reveal Call of Duty Vanguard with a bang in August via a special Warzone event across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Call of Duty Warzone’s next event promises an exciting unveiling of Sledgehammer Game Studios’ October plans, which includes the debut gameplay footage for COD 2021.

- Advertisement -

We don’t expect Verdansk to be destroyed or that a new map will be created, but there are plenty of things to see and do.

Activision confirmed today that gamers will be able to get Double XP prior to the Warzone event. They also offer Verdansk, where they can experience a unique mission.

The Battle of Verdansk is the new event, and Activision confirmed that this official Warzone event will be taking place on Wednesday.

Unlocking the Call of Duty Vanguard reveal is the big reward of jumping in to the Battle of Verdansk.