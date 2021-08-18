Call of Duty Warzone Event Time: Battle of Verdansk event live in Warzone?

Activision is planning to reveal Call of Duty Vanguard with a bang in August via a special Warzone event across PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Call of Duty Warzone’s next event promises an exciting unveiling of Sledgehammer Game Studios’ October plans, which includes the debut gameplay footage for COD 2021.
We don’t expect Verdansk to be destroyed or that a new map will be created, but there are plenty of things to see and do.
Activision confirmed today that gamers will be able to get Double XP prior to the Warzone event. They also offer Verdansk, where they can experience a unique mission.
The Battle of Verdansk is the new event, and Activision confirmed that this official Warzone event will be taking place on Wednesday.
Unlocking the Call of Duty Vanguard reveal is the big reward of jumping in to the Battle of Verdansk.
It is likely that this will be either a large trailer or some type of game experience available for those who decide to jump in.
Other loot will be available during the event. These include new weapon and knife blueprints as well as a timepiece and skin for your bike.
WHAT IS THE WARZONE BATTLE FOR VERDANSK?
We have a schedule that we can follow, unlike Activision’s destruction of the map.
The Call of Duty Warzone event has been confirmed as scheduled for Thursday August 19, at 6:30 PM BST on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
The North American gamers will enjoy the launch at 10:30 AM PDT.
“We haven’t had eyes on it, but we know it’s bigger than anything we’ve seen before.
Be ready to team up and intercept the target. It is expected to be a well-organized fight, with all the squads coming together for the task.
You can be the first one to fight, get rewarded – Report to Warzone, play any playlist between 9:30 and 10:30 AM PT, and you will participate in a special Double XP and Double Weapon XP event.
According to previous events, players can expect to be dropped into a mission localized where they’ll need to accomplish a number of tasks.
Activision may have chosen a different format to host this Warzone event, as it is not the same thing as adding new maps or modes to Warzone.
