Dubai holiday: Which are the most recent travel guidelines for Dubai? United Arab Emirates

Dubai is one of the United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) most popular holiday destinations, attracting approximately 1.2 million Britons in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The nation spent seven months on the UK’s red list, with leisure travel banned, until the most recent traffic light travel update.
Are there any rules in place now that the UAE is listed on the Amber List?
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) no longer advises “against all but essential travel to the UAE, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks”.
The UAE is now classified as Amber, so fully-vaccinated Britons can travel to the UK from there without being quarantined.
Travellers from UAE to the UK must prove that they have been administered two doses (UK, EU, or US) of vaccines.
A pre-departure coronavirus and PCR testing are performed on them.
DO NOT MISS
What is an EU Digital Covid Certificate? [INSIGHT]
Book this Hobbit House in the Forest of Dean [INSIDER]
Chaos Gandia in beach as sandstorm forces tourists to evacuate [VIDEO]
Travellers who are not vaccinated will be subject to mandatory isolation at home for 10 days.
A pre-departure and two additional PCR tests must be completed on the second and eighth days of each quarantine period.
The UAE is now on the red-list. This represents a significant change.
Before the UAE, the only way to get into the country was via the UAE for residents or citizens of the UK.
Then, they were required to stay for 10 days and 11 nights in an approved quarantine hotel on their own.
The statement adds that “travellers to UAE should carefully review the details, including the times for COVID-19-PCR testing before departing with their airline.”
Travellers who arrive in Dubai might need to undergo a second COVID-19-PCR test. They will then have to perform further testing until they are satisfied with their results.
Travellers transiting from the UAE to countries that require a COVID-19-PCR test at arrival need to obtain a negative result before they can travel.
All circumstances require that the COVID-19-PCR swab be used.
Dubai visitors will be asked to fill out a Health Declaration and Quarantine form.
These forms should be completed, printed and given to the Dubai Health Authority personnel upon your arrival.
Visitors are required to register on the COVID-19 DXB app.
Dubai visitors must also have health insurance.
Publiated at Wed. 18 August 2021 21.53:40 +0000