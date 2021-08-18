Dubai holiday: Which are the most recent travel guidelines for Dubai? United Arab Emirates

Dubai is one of the United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) most popular holiday destinations, attracting approximately 1.2 million Britons in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The nation spent seven months on the UK’s red list, with leisure travel banned, until the most recent traffic light travel update.

Are there any rules in place now that the UAE is listed on the Amber List?

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) no longer advises “against all but essential travel to the UAE, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks”.

The UAE is now classified as Amber, so fully-vaccinated Britons can travel to the UK from there without being quarantined.

Travellers from UAE to the UK must prove that they have been administered two doses (UK, EU, or US) of vaccines.

A pre-departure coronavirus and PCR testing are performed on them.

