EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite weeps after accepting less Money from Mum’s Will

The unveiling of our long-awaited hut was a joy after a stressful journey from London. Two of my children and I arrived at the hut crying after a long family conversation.

She said, “I used money my mother left me, which should’ve been more. But mum didn’t have a current testament so that her children did not receive what they were meant to get.”

- Advertisement -

“BUT I managed to find the most stunning @redskyshepherdshuts that we needed for our Cotswolds home. This has been my dream project, business, and holiday home.

Tamzin concluded: “Morale of the story?” Make sure you have a valid will. You might lose all of your assets and hard-earned money.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021 21.07:09 +0000