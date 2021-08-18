Elvis Funeral: Linda Thompson, a former girlfriend of Elvis shares photographs of her at King’s Funeral

It was 44 years ago on Monday that Elvis Presley died at the age of just 42. Today is The King’s anniversary. It took place in Memphis Tennessee. Fans lined up to pay their respects. Linda Thompson, Elvis’ long-time girlfriend and four-year old daughter of Elvis, was there. She has shared photographs of her from the very sad 1977 day.

Linda shared a few photos of her at Elvis’ funeral, August 18, 1977 on her Instagram Stories.

First, she is seen standing in front of a Shelby County police motorbike escort.

Another clear shot shows her with other people as Elvis sings They Remind me Too Much Of You. This is a video that can be viewed over the Instagram Story.

Linda split from The King amicably in 1976, after having lived with him for four years at Graceland.

