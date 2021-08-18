Elvis Funeral: Linda Thompson, a former girlfriend of Elvis shares photographs of her at King’s Funeral

It was 44 years ago on Monday that Elvis Presley died at the age of just 42. Today is The King’s anniversary. It took place in Memphis Tennessee. Fans lined up to pay their respects. Linda Thompson, Elvis’ long-time girlfriend and four-year old daughter of Elvis, was there. She has shared photographs of her from the very sad 1977 day.
Linda shared a few photos of her at Elvis’ funeral, August 18, 1977 on her Instagram Stories.
First, she is seen standing in front of a Shelby County police motorbike escort.
Another clear shot shows her with other people as Elvis sings They Remind me Too Much Of You. This is a video that can be viewed over the Instagram Story.
Linda split from The King amicably in 1976, after having lived with him for four years at Graceland.
She wanted to live a normal life, and she was able to do so with the help of her friend Elvis.
Ginger Alden was the King’s final girlfriend. She found his body upstairs in Graceland following a heart attack while using his bathroom.
Linda wrote a heartfelt tribute to Elvis on August 16th, the anniversary of his death.
This post, which was shared by the 71-year old included video footage of Elvis performing What Now My Love on Aloha From Hawaii 1973. There were also lots of photographs of them as a couple.
Linda captioned Linda’s post with the following: “Elvis Week has begun in Memphis. Fans: You can see Elvis Presley Boulevard from the other side of our vehicle, even though it is three-wheeled. It used to be.
It is interesting that only 2 people are in history who are remembered and commemorated each year by thousands. In a non-Covid Year, thousands gather at Graceland to witness a candlelight procession on August 16th, the day Elvis died.
To celebrate Elvis’s birthday, festivals are organized all around the globe on January 8. Elvis would be stunned, shocked, humbled and deeply grateful to have been loved and remembered so many years later.
Thank you for your support of his music and legacy.
