“Fantastic”: More vehicles and a stolen caravan are recovered New technology in under an hour

Theft of cars and vans is a major problem in the UK. New technology may help to recover stolen vehicles. Police from Leicester went out to search for the trailer reported as stolen on August 17th.

“Great Teamwork @LeicsResponse #DroneTeam… But that wasn’t the end of great results!” - Advertisement - There was still more! This tweet received a lot of positive feedback and was praised for the innovative methods they used to find stolen cars. Leicester Roads Policing Unit tweeted a second tweet: “Having recovered trailer, we then discovered two stolen cars as well as a caravan!”

The British Transport Police reported a 57% drop in thefts of catalytic converters. - Advertisement - Leicester RPU also tweeted praise for the drones, praising them for their aerial footage. Photos posted by Leicester RPU on social media show a variety of police vehicles. It appeared to have night vision and targeted vehicles at the scene. The police were able to locate them. Posts on social media received more than 550 Likes and many responses thanking the authors for their hard work.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 10:23:49 (+0000).