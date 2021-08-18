Fantasy Football ADP Report: Sleepers Marquez Callaway Javonte and Joe Williams are rising, Joe Burrow und David Johnson among biggest draft fallers

The fluctuation in average draft position (ADP), is part of the fantasy football draft season. Everybody who drafts, and sometimes mock drafts, has an impact on ADP. ADP can be affected by offseason buzz, injuries and performance in preseason. You need to review ADP trends and adjust your expectations and rankinngs if you have been using a cheat sheet for a month.

Marquez Callaway, Javonte and David Williams both saw increases in their ADPs over the last seven days. Joe Burrow, David Johnson and David Johnson, however, have shown downward trends. We’ll explain their differences and highlight more noteworthy risers/fallers.

This article uses Underdog Fantasy ADP data and is based on half-point PPR formats. ADP refers to changes made in the last seven days (Aug. 11-18).

After another round of preseason games and injury reports, check back every week for the latest Fantasy Football ADP Report.

Fantasy Football ADP Report: Fallers and Risers

QB Risers: Justin Fields, Bears

Fields was finally seen in action by the fantasy football community in Week 1. He’s now up by 7.5 points in his ADP, and is being called the best Bears quarterback ever (ok, maybe not). But he arguably had the best debut of any of the rookie QBs. His impressive stats (14-for-20; 142 yards; passing touchdown, 33 rushing yards and rushing TD) were immediate. His current ADP is QB16, despite the fact that his stats are on the rise. His ADP is likely to explode if he impresses and/or is selected as the starter before Week 1.

Additional QB Risers Carson Wentz, Colts; Trey Lance, 49ers; Drew Lock, Broncos

QB Fallers: Joe Burrow, Bengals

Burrow is getting negative attention out of Bengals camp, and fantasy owners are taking notice. Burrow has fallen to fifth place in the last week, placing him behind Ryan Tannehill and Matthew Stafford. It’s not surprising that Burrow looks shaky after sustaining a serious knee injury. He also appears to be unsure about the strength and stability of his knee. It indicates that Burrow is less likely to rush up the field, at least in early season, and will probably be more inclined to take hits from the pocket. Burrow has plenty of weapons to choose from in Bengals’ offense. At this point, you don’t need to grab him to get him.

There are more QBs who have fallen:Deshaun Watson (Texans); Daniel Jones (Giants); Cam Newton (Patriots).

RB Risers: Javonte Williams, Broncos

Williams had a chance to showcase his skills in the Broncos preseason opener. Although he only ran five times for 29 yards and had a speed of just 33 feet, his energy and drive were evident. Additionally, Melvin Gordon is reportedly dealing with a groin injury — worrisome news for a 28-year-old running back. Williams is now at the RB24 position per ADP, having climbed 3.5 spots.

Additional RB Risers Phillip Lindsay, Texans; Malcolm Brown, Dolphins; Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots; Xavier Jones, Rams; Devin Singletary, Bills

RB Fallers: David Johnson, Texans

Johnson seems to have been in contention for No. Although he was the fantasy draft’s No. 1 pick, even though he had a bounce-back season, his ADP is still falling. The biggest faller of all RBs is he, who dropped 10.7 places overall in the past week. As stated straight from the mouth of David Johnson, he’s going to see a reduced role in 2021 after the addition of Phillip Lindsay. He is a cheap flex choice during bye week, sitting at RB46.

Learn more about the FallersMyles Gaskin Dolphins, Saints, Saints, Boston Scott Eagles

WR RisersMarquez Callaway, Saints

Callaway has been the highest riser, regardless of his position in the last week. Callaway has risen 21.9 places and is expected to soon pass Tre’Quan Smith. Callaway caught three passes for 61 yards and was targeted in Saints Week 1 Preseason Game. Callaway is expected to keep busy with Michael Thomas’ ankle surgery, raising concerns about his fantasy prospects. He was already one of our sleeper WRs before the Thomas news, but the fantasy community is quickly awakening to his fantasy profile.

Additional WR RisersK.J. K.J.

Christian Kirk, Cardinals: WR Fallers

Kirk’s ADP dropped 5.2 places in the last week. Rondale Moore’s first start has everything to do. Moore’s flashes are not Kirk’s fault, but they may indicate that Moore will be able to surpass Kirk in the Cardinals depth charts. Fantasy owners draft for the upside. This is especially true in the latter rounds. Moore is the only thing that can limit Kirk’s upside, and Moore is mostly limited by injuries.

Here are more WR fallersRashod Bateman (Ravens); John Brown, Raiders); Breshad Perriman (Lions); Nico Collins (Texans);

Patriots, Jonnu Smith: TE Risers

Hunter Henry and Smith are not participating in joint practices with the Eagles. However, Henry’s past injury history makes it more concerning. Smith could be Henry’s No.1 choice in passing offense if he were to suffer an injury which would cause him to miss some time. Mac Jones’ impressive showing probably has something to do with Smith’s 7.4-spot uptick, as well, but with Henry not likely to miss time as of now, Smith’s ADP may come down again a bit.

Get more TE RisersZach Ertz Eagles, Logan Thomas Washington, Jared Cook Chargers

TE Fallers: Blake Jarwin/Dalton Schultz, Cowboys

It’s clear that both Cowboys are losing their tight ends, which is quite obvious. They are making each other slide down the draft boards, so no one can predict who will be given more work. It’s difficult to spend draft capital confidently on one of them due to the uncertainty in the depth chart. They both have dropped three places, with Jarwin at TE24 and Schultz at TE32.

There are more TE fallersAnthony Firkser, Titans; Hunter Henry, Patriots; Adam Trautman, Saints

