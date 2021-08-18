FlexiSpot Standing Desks up to half off Limited time

As of Aug. 18, select FlexiSpot desks and workstations are on sale on Amazon for up to 50% off:

This fall is looking a little work-from-homier than we initially thought, so for those of you who haven’t yet adjusted to that fully remote lifestyle, allow us to impart a bit of hardened wisdom: Sitting on a couch all day is going to absolutely destroy your back. (Also, dead butt syndrome is a thing.)

Fortunately for everyone’s shoulders and spines, Amazon is having a flash sale on FlexiSpot workstations as its Aug. 18 Deal of the Day, with discounts of up to 50% on height-adjustable standing desks and converters that translate to savings of over $100.

These are not meant to replace a walk or some light stretching during the day, but the ability to change positions at work can make a big difference in your posture and provide pain relief. Research into standing desks also suggests they can also make noticeable improvements in employee productivity, in case you need some ammo for an expense reimbursement from your boss.

Desktop dimensions: 48″ x 30″

Weight capacity: 154 pounds

Boasting a 4.7/5-star rating on Amazon with more than 6,500 customer reviews, FlexiSpot’s popular EC1 electric standing desk is a standout for its extra-large work surface, quiet motor, and sturdy construction. It’s constructed with heavy-duty steel and can support up to 154 lbs. Each leg has also been subjected to casual 20,000 leave tests, so that you are confident it will not collapse.

Amazon is offering a special price of $199.99 for this item, which normally costs $249.99. This represents a 20% discount.

Dimensions of the desktop: 30.7 inches x 18.9 inches with a keyboard tray measuring 28.7” x 11.8”.

Maximum weight: 22 lbs for the computer and 4.4 lbs for the keyboard tray

FlexiSpot M18M is a portable standing desk that converts to WOTG rather than WFH. It measures 31 inches and has a frame-less design. The FlexiSpot M18M features a removable keyboard tray, and rubber feet that can double as rolling wheels.

Amazon offers it for $59.99, half the price of its original $119.99 MSRP.

Desktop dimensions: 48″ x 24″

Adjustment range for height: 28,3″-47,6″

Weight capacity: 110 pounds

FlexiSpot Comhar, an ultra-fancy home office set, features four preset heights and three USB ports. There’s even a drawer to store your notepads and pen pens. This one’s clearly designed to be left out in the open — its modern and minimalist design can even be upgraded with a bamboo-texture table top — but don’t worry: There’s a child lock and an anti-collision function to prevent any accidents.

Amazon is offering it at a 20% discount, $319.99.

Desktop dimensions: 48″ x 24″

Adjustment range for height: 28.8″ – 48.4″

Weight capacity: 110 pounds

The FlexiSpot E9 is a stand desk that you can set up quickly. It comes with an easy-to-install design and can be installed in just five minutes. This one, like the Comhar has four preset heights that can be programmed and also features anti-collision technology. However, there are no USB ports nor a storage drawer.

It’s available in white or black (pictured below) and is only $263.99 — 22% less than its regular retail price of $339.99

Desktop dimensions: 63″ x 28.7″

Adjustments for height: 26.7″, 29.5″ or 31.3″.

Weight capacity: 176 pounds

You need space for a dual or ultra-wide monitor set up? The spacious FlexiSpot GD01 spans a whole 63 inches from end to end, giving you enough space for one of those ridiculous Samsung Odyssey monitors (with just over a foot to spare). The package also includes a nonskid mousepad, cup holder and headphone hook.

The desk is actually $289.99, and you can save 34% by purchasing it on Amazon.

Desktop dimensions: 20″ x 22.8″

Range of seat height adjustments: 29.6″ to 31.2″ (ideal for those 5’1″-6’2″)

Weight capacity: 300 pounds

Maybe that one Bears linebacker was onto something. FlexiSpot’s Deskcise Pro V9 bike station is the perfect compromise between staying seated and being active. It has eight resistance levels and a quiet flywheel. There’s also a digital display with workout metrics such as speed and time.

Amazon’s sale price of $319.99 is a huge savings — usually it goes for $4999.99

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 17:52.14 (+0000).