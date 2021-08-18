GeekWire’s Summer Rooftop BBQ returns and Sounders Day Party is back September 14,

We are excited to bring back one of our favorite summer traditions.

Join us for an epic rooftop summer BBQ before the Sounders clash in a semifinal Leagues Cup match against Santos Laguna on Tuesday, September 14.

Party starts at 4 pm with a BBQ in Pioneer Square, First Mode’s new headquarters — right next to Lumen Field. At 7:15, the Sounders will take to the pitch against Santos Laguna.

Tickets are available here.

We can’t wait to get our favorite geeks together for our first in-person event of 2021. Enjoy the view, sip a cool beverage, and enjoy some delicious BBQ at this summer party. Cool swag, celebrity guests and many other surprises await.

We have reserved seats in the semifinal of the Leagues Cup for Sounders ticket holders who are not yet Sounders tickets holders. You can also join us at the rooftop barbecue if you’re just looking to enjoy the final days of summer.

We are thrilled to be bringing our community together at this first event since COVID-19 closed things in March 2020. However, it is important to remember that safety and health are paramount. Here are some things you should know:

Vendors and staff will all be disguised.

All guests must attest that they have been fully vaccinated.

At check-in temperature checks will be performed. Those with fever will not admitted.

Registration will be held indoors but most activities will take places on First Mode’s rooftop deck or outdoor patio.

Sounders tickets for match attendees will be 100% distributed digitally.

We will provide hand sanitizers and masks.

This event is for 21+. Please refer to the FAQ section on our event website.

